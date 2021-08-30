POLICE have renewed an appeal to help find a missing Powys man.
The man, known only as Andrew, has been missing from the Brecon area since Wednesday, August 25, and was last seen in Talgarth.
“Thank you for the response so far, but we are still appealing for help to find Andrew, who is missing from the Brecon area,” said police.
“Andrew, who is in his 50s, was last seen in Talgarth at around 10.20am on Wednesday, August 25.
He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 6ins, with long, thin grey hair and a long grey beard.
“Andrew was last seen wearing a black jacket and a grey and black shirt. Officers believe he could have travelled to the Ceredigion or even Cornwall areas.”
If you have any information that might help police find him let them know by reporting anything online at https://orlo.uk/vk8H8, email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or call 101.
Quote reference: DP-20210825-262.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.