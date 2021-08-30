HOPES are high that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could make their long-awaited appearance in Wrexham on Bank Holiday Monday.

Social media posts by the pair, in which they have tagged Wrexham AFC and Mr McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson seem to suggest they are on their way to the town.

The pair completed the takeover of Wrexham AFC in February and both have said they are itching to visit The Racecourse and Wrexham.

What better time that the Reds' first home game of the first season under RR McReynolds stewardship.

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Ryan Reynolds. Images: Instagram/Rob McElhenney

Mr McElhenney and his wife were believed to be in Dublin at the weekend, filming scenes for their comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

And this weekend, Mr McElhenney posted an image of himself with Ms Olson and Mr Reynolds on Instagram.

The theme to Sesame Street plays when the picture is viewed, with the lyrics: "Sunny Day/Sweepin' the clouds away/On my way to where the air is sweet."

This has led fans to speculate that they will appear in Wrexham tomorrow.

The Bank Holiday Weekend is already a big deal for The Reds and their fans.

They started their double-header with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh, their first National League win of the season.

Today they face Notts County at The Racecourse.

Mr Reynolds and Mr McElhenney shared a video of them drinking Ryan's Aviation American Gin to celebrate their team's first win on Saturday.

Who's to say they won't be celebrating in person?