ROYAL Navy ship the HMS Severn has officially reinstated her association with Newport.

The ship was decommissioned in 2017 after making a final trip to Alexandra Docks, but was brought back into service along with her sister ships following Brexit.

After being refitted in 2020, the ship was declared operational and was intended to be used to control and enforce UK waters and fisheries.

HMS Severn went on to shadow Russian Navy ships as they passed through the English Channel and was one of the ships sent to Jersey when it was reported that French fishermen were planning on blockading the ferry Commodore Goodwill.

Leader of the council, Jane Mudd, said: “We enjoyed a long and successful relationship between the city and the Royal Navy and were disappointed when HMS Severn’s tenure was to end.

“For her to be back in service and her affiliation with the city reinstated is excellent news.

“We look forward to celebrating with the ship, her captain and crew.”

HMS Severn is a River-class offshore patrol vessel and first entered service with the Royal Navy in 2003.

She was built by Vosper Thorneycroft Shipbuilding company and was one of the first ships to be privately built then leased into service with the Royal Navy for five years.

River-class offshore patrol vessels are designed for patrolling borders and for search and rescue, so as a result are only lightly armed.

It is the ninth ship to be called HMS Severn, and was granted the freedom of Newport in 2006.