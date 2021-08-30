NEWPORT'S Market Arcade is in the middle of a seven-figure restoration project, and while work continues, members of the public are being given the opportunity to go behind the scenes.

A mainstay of the city centre since 1869, the arcade currently resembles something of a construction site, with the major project to maintain the site well under way.

The second oldest surviving Victorian arcade in Wales, and 13th oldest arcade in the UK, its very future was under threat when years of decline and decay were discovered.

But, in 2018, Newport City Council secured around £1.1 million in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to restore the Grade II listed site.

And now, members of the public are being offered a rare, behind the scenes look at how this work is progressing.

While the arcade is accessible on weekdays, a limited number of tours are set to take place in September, which will show off parts of the premises which are usually hidden out of sight.

As part of Open Doors 2021 – which itself is part of the wider European Heritage Days programme, the market will be open for free tours on two dates – Wednesday, September 8, and Sunday, September 12.

On these dates, three, hour-long tours will be run.

According to Newport City Council, there will be a limit of five people on each tour – so spaces are somewhat scarce.

But, for those lucky enough to secure a place, there will be the opportunity to see the architecture from the outside, learn more about the history of what was once known as Fennell’s Arcade, and see the very latest renovation work inside.

Interested parties are warned that the tour route passes over some uneven surfaces, and near to the end, there is a steep staircase to ascend.

As such, there may be restricted access for some individuals.

Work to renovate and restore Newport Arcade was impacted, like so many other projects, by the covid pandemic.

But, in late June 2020, contractors Antony A Davies were able to return to site, and continue with the project.

Major attention has been paid to the roof of the building, while chimneys and the communal staircase have been repaired and glazing and drainage installed.

Entrance gates are being designed elsewhere before being brought to site and fitted, while new shopfronts inside the arcade are set to follow.

Work initially started in February 2020, and was expected to take 60 weeks to complete – though it is unclear when the project is now set to be completed, due to the pandemic enforced halt to work.

More information about the tours, including how to book a place, can be found here.