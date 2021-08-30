THE coastguard in Tenby were involved in a hoax callout.

The call, to HM Coastguard Tenby, was made at 9pm on August 28.

The team had been called out to a supposed vessel that had run aground.

A statement from Tenby Coastguard read: "The team were paged at just after 9pm to investigate a report of a vessel which had run aground on North Beach.

"Prior to the team arriving on the scene, further investigations made by Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police officers ascertained that the information received was a hoax.

"The team was then stood down."

