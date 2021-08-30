HUNDREDS of dogs - and their owners - visited Cwmbran's Greenmeadow Community Farm to take part in one of the first shows since the pandemic hit.

Animal charity Hope Rescue took over the farm’s Eye Paddock to host their bank holiday dog show at the farm. Throughout the day, the paddock was full with families and their four-legged friends.

The event raised money for Hope Rescue – who have had to cancel almost all of their fundraising events over the past 18 months – and also saw money raised for the farm – which only reopened for the first time since March 2020 in May this year.

“It’s brilliant to have an event back on,” said Cheryl George, from Hope Rescue. “Community events are the lifeblood of charities, and they bring everyone together.

“This year, Greenmeadow were kind enough to allow us to use their paddock.

“It costs around £400 to get a dog through from arriving with us to being adopted.

“We have found more and more dogs coming to us now with medical issues, which puts that £400 up further.”

The judges say hello to one of the entrants.

More than 200 people, and 120 dogs, had booked their places ahead of Monday’s event, with even more booking on the day or turning up on the door.

Ms George said the charity was expecting to raise around £3,000 - £4,000 from the event.

Gabby Butt and Harry Chilcott, of Pete's Natural Dog Shop in Pontypool, entered 10-year-old Cocker Spaniel Pete in the Best Veteran category – which he won.

“It’s been really good, and there has been a really nice turnout,” said Ms Butt. “There hasn’t been any shows like this for two years now.”

“Rather than it just being for fun, it’s nice to raise money for the rescue too,” said Mr Chilcott.

Gabby Butt and Pete the spaniel.

Rich Dando travelled all the way from Bridgend with his family and dogs for the show.

“It’s nice to be out and it’s good entertainment for the kids,” he said. “They’ve enjoyed seeing the other dogs and showing our dogs and seeing the rest of the farm.

“They haven’t been here before, it’s their first time.

“We came down for the dog show specifically. It was a bonus they get to see the other animals.”

“It’s our first event since shutdown so it’s been a really exciting day,” said Kate Holly, from Greenmeadow farm.

“We’ve worked with Hope Rescue before. We had this planned last year, but it got cancelled with lockdown.

“To be open and then to be nice and busy – it’s brilliant.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger - looking slightly smaller than its namesake - off to collect a prize.

As well as enjoying the dog show, visitors were also able to look around the farm – which saw major work conducted over the lockdown.

“We’ve had a lot of structural and aesthetic work done,” said Sally Partridge, also from the farm.

“It’s wonderful to see people out enjoying themselves.”

As well as the show, there were also stalls to browse, and sausage bobbing for the dogs to take part in.