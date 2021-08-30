FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has written to Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies in response to growing calls for him to hold a Wales specific Covid inquiry.

Leader of the opposition Andrew RT Davies wrote to the first minister last week requesting he “urgently commissioned an independent judge-led inquiry”.

In his response, Mr Drakeford rejected the call for an inquiry, saying it is "inaccurate to assert that the Welsh Government is not subject to the scrutiny of inquiry".

Mr Davies is just one of a number of politicians and organisations calling on the Government to hold an independent inquiry, empowered by the announcement by Nicola Sturgeon that one will be going ahead in Scotland.

First Minister's response in full:

It is inaccurate to assert that the Welsh Government is not subject to the scrutiny of inquiry. I am clear that the UK-wide public inquiry – which will cover the actions of all 4 nations –should examine the circumstances and decision-making here and report with specific chapters/ commentary on Wales.

The inquiry should also look at the wider UK context in which many of our decisions were made. This approach, if managed correctly, will provide

the fullest and most coherent account of the pandemic as experienced in Wales.

I look forward to discussing the terms of reference of the UK-wide inquiry with your counterparts in the UK Government so that I have the assurances I am seeking for a comprehensive inquiry. If the detailed terms of the UK Government approach are found to be inadequate then we, of course, reserve the right to reconsider.

Commenting on the response, Andrew RT Davies said: “The first minister was always keen throughout the pandemic to stress that he and his ministers are responsible for decisions made in Wales.

"Yet, he does not want the accountability that comes with power.

MORE NEWS:

“The most wide-ranging use of devolved powers exercised by the Welsh Government should not be shrouded in the shadow of a UK-wide inquiry and must be examined fully, publicly, and transparently in Wales.

“Most shameless of all is at the end of the letter when Mr Drakeford suggests he might change his mind if the UK remit is not to his liking, despite indicating to the Senedd he’s content with the proposals put down.

"It’s an embarrassment and an insult to grieving families who have lost loved ones in Wales during this crisis.

“Playing politics like this and running down the clock does not reflect the actions of a confident and mature government in a functioning democracy, but those who have been caught red-handed in their use of excessive powers and knowing their decisions in areas such as care homes and hospital-acquired infections will be fully tested and potentially exposed.”