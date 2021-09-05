A DENTIST has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her golden rule about brusing your teeth in the morning, and it has taken many by surprise.

The social media platform allows users to share videos with followers with tips on anything from DIY and cooking to personal health.

Thousands of Brits are even turning to the social media channel for tips and life hacks.

The latest helpful advice shared on the video-sharing platform comes from Dental Therapist Anna Peterson.

Why you should always brush your teeth BEFORE breakfast

Ms Peterson explained to her 54.4 thousand followers that you should always brush your teeth before breakfast.

This is because brushing your teeth after eating breakfast can brush acid into your pearly whites.

Ms Peterson said: "Did you know you shouldn't brush your teeth after breakfast, always before.

"There's two reasons for this.

"When you at breakfast your mouth becomes acidic, so what you're doing when you brush your teeth after breakfast is brushing the acid into the tooth and this wears away the enamel.

"And, brushing before breakfast protects your teeth from anything you're going to eat."

Her video has amassed nearly one million views and received 87,500 likes from social media users who have been brushing their teeth wrong their whole lives.

“I remember the first time I discovered that not everyone knows this,” said one user.

They added: “On a business trip with co-workers we met for breakfast and after they said they were going to brush their teeth. My mind was blown that they hadn’t already done it! And they thought I was weird!”

Another user commented: “Except I don’t fancy minty cereal…”

A third commented: I’m eating a bagel with peanut butter and banana right now, don’t think it goes well with Colgate minty fresh so nah lol.”

“You learn something new everyday,” added a third.

Other agreed, one user said: “Who brushed after breakfast? That’s crazy.”

Another agreed: “I’ve always told people this but seemed like I was the only one.”

