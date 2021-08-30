AN ILLEGAL rave attended by hundreds was shut down by police on the weekend.

Concerned residents of the Grwyney Fawr Valley, near Crickhowell, called police concerned with the increase in traffic on minor country lanes during the early hours of Sunday (August 29).

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police visited the area and were faced with large amounts of people travelling to the site, which was located within the Natural Resources Wales Forestry at the head of the valley.

Overnight on August 29, an authority under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 was granted by the duty Superintendent, allowing officers from Dyfed-Powys Police, along with some from Gwent Police, to set up vehicle check points within a five-mile radius of the scene in accordance with Section 65 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

During the evening police contained the event and stopped any other vehicles from entering the site.

The following morning an assessment was carried out by the senior officer at the scene who entered the site and issued a notice to 'leave land' to all present.

Some of those attending the rave were hostile to police, directing abuse and threats towards the issuing officers.

It is estimated that there were approximately 500 attendees at the rave at its peak, with around 200 to 300 still present during the late morning of Sunday, August 29. At least 100 vehicles were found throughout the forestry.

Following a 30-minute ultimatum to switch off the music and leave the site, or face prosecution of a maximum of three months in prison or a £2,500 fine, attendees left the site. Police powers also include the power to seize vehicles or sound equipment, if, following a direction under Section 63 (triggered by Section 64) persons fail to remove them.

According to Dyfed-Powys Police attendees of the rave caused damage to forestry barriers and farmers’ fields and gates; three vehicles were recovered with their keepers were reported for unnecessary obstruction of the highway; plus controlled drugs were seized from motor vehicles leaving the site.

Inspector Gwyndaf Bowen said: “Some of those that came to the rave were from as far afield as Essex and London. Social media was used to disclose the location at the last possible minute to prevent law enforcement taking preventative measures.

“We are very grateful to residents for quickly reporting their concerns and allowing officers to take a practical approach to dealing with it. I thank local Breconshire officers for working significant hours to keep the area safe and end the unlawful gathering in a timely and peaceful manner.

“Officers reported there was no sanitary provision at the site and a large amount of litter was evident at the scene. Police received reports of obstructed roads which hindered police and residents’ movements.”