GOOD news for fans of The Script. The popular Irish boyband have released dates for their Greatest Hits tour.

The tour will take place in 2022 and travel all across the UK, including a date in Cardiff.

They have also released a Greatest Hits album entitled Tales From The Script.

The tour will feature X Factor’s Ella Henderson as supporting act. The tour will start in mid-May and run through to the start of June.

Tickets will go live at 9:30am on September 3. Remember to set those alarms!

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and The Script official site In their release statement the band said: “The collection honour everything that the band have achieved since forming fourteen years ago.”

The album will be completed with a new song, I Want It All.

MORE NEWS:

See full tour dates below.

May 2022

  • Thursday, May 19: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Friday, May 20: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Saturday, May 21: Manchester Arena
  • Monday, May 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • Tuesday, May 24: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Thursday, May 26: Aberdeen P&J Arena
  • Friday, May 27: Glasgow the SSE Hydro
  • Saturday, May 27: Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Monday, May 30: Brighton Centre
  • Tuesday, May 31: Bournemouth International Centre

June 2022

  • Thursday, June 2: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
  • Friday, June 3: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday, June 4: London the O2