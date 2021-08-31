GREGGS has officially kicked of Pumpkin Spice Latte season with the return of the delicious (and sometimes divisive) autumnal beverage.
Launching nationally ahead of other high street coffee shops, the Greggs Pumpkin Spice Latte costs from £1.95 and like all Greggs’ freshly ground coffee menu, is 100 per cent Fairtrade.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with a blend of freshly ground coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup and steamed milk – all topped with sweet, tasty cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.
The beverage is made using Fairtrade Arabica and Robusta coffee beans from Peru, Colombia, and Tanzania, slow-roasted to create an extra-flavoursome brew.
Though Greggs is famous for menu items such as the Vegan Sausage Roll and Steak Bake, it’s coffee offering is equally as popular, selling 1.5m cups each week – more than 150 per minute.
Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The return of the fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte to our menu will no doubt delight our customers nationwide.
“Coffee is exceptionally popular among our customers and we’re excited to be bringing back another delicious offering to our extensive range.”
To give customers the opportunity to beat the crowds and guarantee their first taste of Pumpkin Spice this year, Greggs has its very own click + collect service via its website and app.
MORE NEWS:
- Areas of Newport with most Covid cases since pandemic began
- Dogs Trust Bridgend seeks home for left-behind mum
- Four Nantyglo men recreate pictures from their teenage years
For those that don’t want to leave their house or office, they can order via Just Eat.
Greggs branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: High Street
- Abertillery: Church Street
- Bargoed: The Plateau
- Bedwas: Bedwas Industrial Estate
- Blackwood: High Street
- Blackwood: St David’s Industrial Estate, Pinewood Court
- Brynmawr: Beaufort Street
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Caerphilly: Castle View shopping centre
- Caerphilly: Cardiff Road
- Caldicot: Newport Road
- Chepstow: High Street
- Chepstow: Newport Road
- Cwmbran: Gwent Square
- Cwmbran: Lakeside Court, Llantarnam
- Cwmbran: The Parade
- Ebbw Vale: Market Street
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Monmouthshire: EURO service station, off the A40 (both northbound and southbound)
- Newbridge: High Street
- Newport: Commercial Street
- Newport: EURO service station, Stow Hill
- Newport: Friars Walk
- Newport: Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew
- Newport: Langland Way
- Newport: Malpas Road
- Newport: Ringland Centre
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Newport: Usk Way
- Pontypool: EURO service station, off the A4042 roundabout
- Pontypool: George Street
- Risca: Tredegar Street
- Tredegar: Gwent Shopping Centre
- Trethomas: EURO Chequered Flag service station, Newport Road
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.