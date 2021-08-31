A PROTEST against Facebook blocking medical tattooists’ business pages will take place in Pontypool.
The Welsh event will coincide with a protest taking place in London – on Wednesday, September 1 – with hundreds of medical tattoo artists protesting against Facebook rules banning them for posting 3D nipple areola tattoos for post breast cancer patients.
Owner of Facial Attraction and sister business Allure Cosmestic Enhancements, Lauren Hayes, has organised the Pontypool event which will be at 11am on September 1 at her salon - Facial Attraction, 95A the Highway, New Inn.
The award-winning Ms Hayes said: “Facebook blocks medical tattooists’ business pages if we post photos of 3D nipple areola tattoos; they say its pornographic, rude, and nudity.
“I offer areola tattooing to post breast cancer patients but am unable to promote my work as they ban pages for posting images of the tattoos.”
This protest will run alongside the London one, with Ms Hayes donning an inflatable boob costume to show Welsh support for the campaign.
Images of the events – both in Pontypool and London – will be shared on social media as part of the campaign.
Ms Hayes will also be accepting donations to give to post breast cancer patients to fund medical tattooing and treatments such as scar revision.
