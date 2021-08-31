RESIDENTS in a Gwent town have teamed up with Gwent Police to create a new children's book aimed at improving links between the community and police.

It is a book led by the community - written by Gwent Police and Lansbury Park residents - and was published by P.E.T.R.A Publishing.

Called Who Said Pigs Can't Fly? the book was written by Mike Church with contributions from the Lansbury Park community as well as police officers from the force.

It is a children’s book about a young girl who becomes scared of the police after taking an item from a store without paying for it.

The girl is then taken on a journey through her hometown, learning of the role of the police to fight crime and how – away from their uniform – they lead normal lives with their families.

The aim of the book is to break down perceptions, illustrate the role police have in tight-knit communities and highlight the importance of positive relationships.

Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, was joined at the Van Community Centre by parents, children, contributors to the book and Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, for the launch event.

She said: “As well as combatting crime and keeping our neighbourhoods safe, our officers work hard to engage with younger generations.

“This helps build trust and a strong bond in our communities and lets children and adults know that, when they need us, we are here to provide the support they need.”

MORE NEWS:

Inspector Gavin Clifton said: “I grew up in Lansbury Park and, when I was younger, was inspired by how a local officer connected with the community.

“He showed me how to deal with people from all backgrounds with honesty and respect and he gave me a real sense of purpose.

“My message to young people reading this book: never let your ambitions be limited – if you set your heart and mind to something, there is no reason why you can’t achieve your goal.”

At the event, a reading of the book was done by author Mike Church and copies of the book were given to those in attendance.

Mr Church said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the police and the people of Lansbury Park.

“It just shows what happens when people come together and share ideas. I hope the book is enjoyed by many far and wide as a good story. Maybe it can make people think about the very real and difficult job the police do as an integral part of our communities.”

Community support officers and the author visited nearby houses to give free copies to locals.

P.E.T.R.A. Publishing (Parents Engaging to Raise Aspirations) write children’s books with families, for families, encouraging parents to become role models and create a culture that encourages ambition and togetherness.

For more information on their work, visit https://www.petrapublishing.org/.