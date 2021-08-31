RESIDENTS in Monmouth were finally given the chance to enjoy a community carnival at Chippenham Fields, last Sunday.
Children dressed up in fancy dress, from a ladybird, knights and a princess in her wheeled castle, even a mad scientist.
Three terrifying characters (501st Garrison from Star Wars) including an Imperial Lieutenant, cloaked in black and Darth Vader were behind. Dancers and drummers of the Samba Galez band came next, followed by the Monmouth Gymnastics Club.
The arena was filled for the rest of the day with activities: from Bubble Man, Beserkas Circus skills workshop, SunshineDisco, fire eating display hoola hoops and a commentary on Climate Change by The Monmouth Savoy Youth Theatre.
Monmouth Carnival organisers said: "Chippenham green was left immaculate, thanks to MCC's provision of recycling bins and Monmouth Litter Pickers.
"Thank you everyone for helping to make a day of freedom and fun after such a long and anxious time."
