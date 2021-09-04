THE world seems more divided than ever before, and at times it can feel almost impossible to find common ground with others.

Thankfully, all hope is not yet lost, with some things uniting us all.

One such example is cake – because honestly, who truly has a bad word to say about cake?

The versatile dessert suits all occasions, and helpfully, is also really quite delicious.

Across Newport and Gwent, there are a number of businesses who go make a living out of cake – which sounds like the dream really.

And, as much as we would like to try each and every one of these out ourselves, too much cake does come with a side of stomach ache.

The arrival of a new baby is always a happy time for every family. Share the good news with us and our readers by clicking here to submit information and pictures.

Instead, we’ve asked Argus readers to help out, and, taking to our Facebook page, you guys delivered.

We asked you to name your favourite cake makers in the region, and that post received a staggering 1,400 comments.

The only downside is that it won’t be possible to list each and every response below.

But, we will include a selection of your top picks below.

And, no need to worry if we’ve missed off a must-try establishment, because you can let us know in the comments below.

Read more local news here

These are the best cake makers in Newport and Gwent – as decided by you

The following comments were posted to the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

You can join in the conversation here.

Zoe Donovan said: “Stacey Smith amazing cakes taste as good as they look don’t matter what you ask for always goes that extra mile very talented lady.”

Ceira Hall said: “Plump Cakes in Cwmbran, made my 18th birthday cake, the owners are lovely and will go above and beyond to make sure you get what you wanted! The cake was delicious, wouldn’t go to anyone else.”

Nicola Jones said: “Helen's cupcakes and cakes South Wales.”

Linda Williams said: “Tasteful Creations Newport. Fabulous.”

Julie Rooney said: “Clare's Home Bakes Ltd highly recommend her.”

Helen Jenkins said: “Bakes by Sarah K Is such an artist when it comes to baking. Hands down, you will not taste cake like it. From wedding cake to Portuguese tarts/macaroons/cheesecake/ birthday cake/ brownie/doughnuts/cookie dough, she has it covered.”

Amy Birch said: “Yumsybakes for all your cake needs. Wouldn't go anywhere else now. Had many of cakes and treats from here and I'm blown away by what she achieves every time.”

Julia Robinson said: “Caking Sisters have made two celebration cakes for me and each one was a masterpiece. The girls are incredibly talented and make many delicious cakes from their bakery in Mamhillad. Just awesome.”

Anna Kington said: “Dottie May Bakes are just the best! Stunning to look at and taste amazing.”

Keeley Whitehead said: “Deeni’s Delights Every cake I order is always identical to what I wanted down to the very small details. Amazing cake maker.”

Angie Jones said: “Mama Chlo’s Kitchen - her Black Forest Gateau and her Chiffon Cake are simply the best I’ve ever had and her Brownies are amazing. However, I can honestly say that every single thing this lady bakes is sublime. I don’t order from anywhere else now.”

Lusan Gibbs said: “Flour power sweet treats, always amazing taste and presentation.”

Clare Jones said: “Bar Piazza Newport - amazing cakes.”

Gaynor Parton said: “Crumbles vintage kitchen fabulous cakes.”

Julia Abbiss said: “Nia’s Baking Cakes are the best! Not only do they look absolutely gorgeous but they're so incredibly tasty, it's insane.”

Michelle Williams said: “Jades cakes amazing cakes nice light and beautifully iced cup cakes and occasion cakes.”

Laura Jayne said: “The Sweetest Thing she does the best cakes and her dairy free options and gluten free options are amazing too.”

Melissa Loveridge said: “Happy Occasions Cakes their cakes are works of art! I've had four big cakes from them (one wedding, three birthday) and all were so beautiful I could have cried cutting them.”

Sarah Alexander said: “Rachel Allen for her amazing cheesecakes wouldn't buy them from anywhere else.”

Katie Leanne said: “Caked by Macie for a young lady, who is off to study law in September she makes the most amazing cakes, cheesecakes and brownies.”