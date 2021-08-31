GLAXOSMITHSLINE (GSK) and South Korean pharmaceutical firm SK Bioscience have started a Phase 3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine combination, Press Association have reported.

The vaccine will be trialled in comparison with the Oxford/Astra Zeneca jab.

GSK said Tuesday that the advance follows “positive” interim results in the Phase 1 and 2 studies.

They are now aiming for a global supply through the Covax facility in the first half of 2022. This is subject to data and regulatory reviews.

Latest figures show that around 88 per cent of the UK population over 16 have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Thomas Breuer, chief global health officer, GSK, said, “While many countries have made good progress with vaccination, there remains a need for accessible and affordable Covid-19 vaccines to ensure equitable access and to protect people across the world.

“We are pleased to contribute with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant and to be working with SK to deliver the vaccine at scale via Covax if it is approved.”

The trial will be base the vaccine against the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine to assess its safety and immunogenicity.

GSK have said this study will be one of the first global late-stage trials to compare with two different vaccine candidates.

SK Bioscience chief executive Jaeyong Ahn said: “We are grateful that we were able to advance to the Phase 3 study with the unprecedented support of global initiatives, including GSK, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Taking this important step towards overcoming the global pandemic situation, SK and GSK will bring our technical expertise together for the development of an adjuvanted protein-based vaccine candidate, GBP510.”

