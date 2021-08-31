FORMER Newport County AFC goalkeeper Tom King has been called up by Wales after Stoke stopper Adam Davies tested positive for coronavirus.

Wales play a friendly against Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday before World Cup qualifiers with Belarus and Estonia.

They were already down to the bare bones for outfield players and have now lost their third-choice keeper, with Davies behind Danny Ward and Wayne Hennessey in the pecking order.

“The Football Association of Wales can confirm that a member of the Cymru National Team squad, Adam Davies, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said an FAW statement.

“Having liaised with Public Health Wales since the positive test was recorded, Adam will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss Cymru’s upcoming three matches.

“The FAW and Public Health Wales are working to establish whether there are any close contacts within the squad and an update will be provided in due course.”

It is another call-up for uncapped King, who left County in the summer and kept a clean sheet against his former teammates for Salford City on Saturday.

David Brooks became the latest player to withdraw from the international fixtures on Tuesday morning because of injury.

Aaron Ramsey, George Thomas, Joe Rodon and Neco Williams withdrew from the squad on Monday through injury.

Brandon Cooper, Ethan Ampadu and Tyler Roberts will also miss the Belarus qualifier, which has been switched to Kazan because of political reasons, as they were unable to get their Russian visa approved in time.

Wales play a friendly in Finland on Wednesday before travelling to Russia for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus. They return to Cardiff for a home game against Estonia on September 8.