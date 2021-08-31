A STRAY budgie has been handed in to a vets after being found at a building site in Merthyr last week.
The budgie was found by a member of the public at Dragon Parc, Abercanaid in Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday, August 26 and handed into the RSPCA veterinary clinic in Merthyr Tydfil.
The RSPCA have tried to locate the owner of the bird – believed to have escaped from a home in the area due to its friendly nature – by putting posters up around the area but have had no luck.
RSPCA inspector Izzi Burston said: “This poor lost bird was handed into our Merthyr Tydfil Clinic by a member of the public who found the yellow and green bird at a building site. The budgie is very tame and friendly so we believe the bird must have an owner somewhere.”
Anyone who recognises the budgie should contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. The owner will need to provide proof that the bird belongs to them.
The clinic will care for the bird and if no owner comes forward, the charity will look to rehome the budgie.
