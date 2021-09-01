WORK on the much-awaited refurbishment of Abergavenny Leisure Centre has begun, with new pictures being unveiled of what it will look like once the work is completed.

Monmouthshire County Council began the refurbishment of Abergavenny Leisure Centre on Tuesday, with work set to last until January 2022. The new facilities will see the fitness suite extended, with a dedicated group exercise studio, as well as avid cyclists now having access to a spin studio.

The refurbishment will also include new changing facilities and a vending facility for customers to get a hot drink.

Cllr Lisa Dymock, Monmouthshire county council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing and social justice, said: "It is great to see this exciting project taking a step further.

"We are committed to investing in and developing leisure facilities across our county, which has such a positive effect for not only our current residents, but future generations too. Thank you to everyone at MonLife for your continued hard work regarding Abergavenny’s Leisure Centre."

The re-development will include accessible gym equipment, open studios with easy access, accessible changing facilities, and automatic doors. Part of the refurbishment will include a wellness hub on the first floor to create modern leisure facilities for the local community, helping to increase participation in regular physical activity.

For the duration of the build there will be a reduced number of car parking spaces. As a result walking and cycling to and from the site is highly encouraged where possible. All casual users will need to obtain a ticket from main reception before entering the school gym to access the fitness suite and classes.