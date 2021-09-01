WORK on the much-awaited refurbishment of Abergavenny Leisure Centre has begun, with new pictures being unveiled of what it will look like once the work is completed.
Monmouthshire County Council began the refurbishment of Abergavenny Leisure Centre on Tuesday, with work set to last until January 2022. The new facilities will see the fitness suite extended, with a dedicated group exercise studio, as well as avid cyclists now having access to a spin studio.
The refurbishment will also include new changing facilities and a vending facility for customers to get a hot drink.
Cllr Lisa Dymock, Monmouthshire county council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing and social justice, said: "It is great to see this exciting project taking a step further.
"We are committed to investing in and developing leisure facilities across our county, which has such a positive effect for not only our current residents, but future generations too. Thank you to everyone at MonLife for your continued hard work regarding Abergavenny’s Leisure Centre."
READ MORE:
- Five residents over 100 living at Cwmbran House care home
- More delays for demolition of homes in Hafodyrynys
- Assaults on police officers in Gwent rose by 25% in 2020
The re-development will include accessible gym equipment, open studios with easy access, accessible changing facilities, and automatic doors. Part of the refurbishment will include a wellness hub on the first floor to create modern leisure facilities for the local community, helping to increase participation in regular physical activity.
For the duration of the build there will be a reduced number of car parking spaces. As a result walking and cycling to and from the site is highly encouraged where possible. All casual users will need to obtain a ticket from main reception before entering the school gym to access the fitness suite and classes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.