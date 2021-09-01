ON FRIDAY September 3 Ben Tarlton (cello) and Robin Green (piano), both well known to Vale audiences perform favourite chamber music.
Saturday Barry Arts Festival events continue with outstanding musicians in a brand new venue.
September 4 sees the Cardiff-born pianist Tom Graff in Barry for his first visit as a performer. Tom is a regular recitalist in the South of England but remains a proud and enthusiastic Welshman.
The programme of attractive classics which will include Mussorgsky's "Pictures from an Exhibition" and the mesmeric "Flight of the bumblebees" is sure to delight on the stunning 7' grand hired specially for these events.
Both concerts will take place in the newly built Barry Waterfront Bridge Between Church which opened its doors for the first time in July.
To book tickets (£12) go to ticketsource.co.uk/barry-arts-festival or phone 07982319456
