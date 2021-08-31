SWANSEA City attacking midfielder Ollie Cooper has joined Newport County AFC on a season-long loan after being urged to grasp the opportunity at Rodney Parade by Brandon Cooper.

The winger will spend 2021/22 with the Exiles, although the Swans have the option to recall the 21-year-old in January.

Cooper will aim to follow in the footsteps of namesake Brandon, who was a massive hit during the first half of last season.

The defender, who was called into the Wales squad on Monday, was a key figure in the flying start to the campaign before being recalled by the Championship side.

Ollie asked Brandon about County when a move was in the offing and is relishing a spell in amber after getting a glowing report.

POSITIVE: Brandon Cooper urged Ollie Cooper to head for County

“It was a last-minute dash to get it all done in time but I’m really glad to be here and hopefully I can show people what I can do when I’m given the opportunity to get on the pitch,” said Cooper, whose father Kevin played for County in 2008/9.

“The way they play football is exciting and it suits me because I’m someone who likes to get on the ball.

“Brandon Cooper was here last season and I spoke to him a lot about the club, and he said that he loved being part of the group, so it was an easy choice for me when I heard they were interested.

“I know the gaffer well because he’s good friends with my dad and the conversations I’ve had with him have been positive.

“He sees me playing in a number of positions depending on the system that he wants to play so I’m excited to get going now.”

Cooper played five times for the Swans last season, making his debut in the FA Cup win against Stevenage and then scoring against Nottingham Forest.

He made three appearances in the Championship and is now heading for first-team football in League Two.

Manager Michael Flynn added: “Ollie is a player that we kept close tabs on last season and I’m sure he will add a lot of quality to our midfield.

“He was rewarded with a two-year deal at Swansea last season, but he’s still a young lad and eager to learn which he will do with us.

“I also want to thank Swansea for their help in getting this deal finalised. We’ve got a great relationship with the club and hopefully this move for Ollie is beneficial to both parties.”