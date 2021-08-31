A DRIVER has admitted killing a much loved fundraiser and “true rugby man” on Christmas Eve.
David Power, from Cwmbran, died after being involved in a collision with a van while cycling in the area around Cwmbran Drive. He was 64.
The incident occurred at around 11am on December 24, 2020.
Today, Lewis Smith, of Cedar Way, Ystrad Mynach, admitted causing Mr Power’s death.
Smith appeared at Cardiff Crown Court this morning for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke warned Smith that “an immediate custodial sentence is the inevitable outcome”.
The judge also disqualified him from driving.
Smith was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 24.
Following the death of Mr Power, known as ‘Dapper’ by friends, tributes were paid to a figure who was well-known in rugby circles.
The Cwmbran man was the honorary secretary of the Welsh Charitables RFC, an organisation which raises funds for charities throughout the country.
At the time, Mr Power’s sister Sue Hobbs said: “David was and always will be a much-loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
“He loved life and was full of fun. He was so proud of learning Welsh and would greet his nephews and nieces with a cheeky ‘shwmae’.
“To say he liked rugby would be an understatement, he loved it, along with all his many rugby friends of all ages.”
Nigel Owens, the former international referee was among those to pay tribute to Mr Power.
He said: “This is very very sad. A wonderful genuine man.”
While Jim Mills, Wales rugby league international, said: “What a tragedy that we lost [Welsh Charitables RFC] Hon Chairman David Power in a road accident on Christmas Eve, a true rugby man who did so much to honour Welsh legendary players with wonderful tribute dinners, while making money for charity.
“He acknowledged both codes. A huge loss to rugby.”
