IN HONOUR of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing in UK cinemas, the iconic Platform 9 ¾ Trolley will be touring UK train stations, including one in South Wales.

The travelling trolley will allow fans to recreate Harry Potter’s first trip to Platform 9 ¾ which saw him running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before taking the 11 o’clock train to Hogwarts.

Every year more than two million people visit the trolley which can be usually be found on the concourse of King’s Cross Station, alongside the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾ but soon more cities in the UK will be able to experience the magic too.

A replica trolley will be touring four train stations across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in October to celebrate the anniversary. Muggles, witches and wizards alike will have the opportunity to get a photo of themselves appearing to run through the wall, to reach Platform 9 ¾, the departure point of the Hogwarts Express.

Where you can see the Harry Potter trolley

Edinburgh Waverley Station - October 16-18

Birmingham New Street Station - October 23 -25

Cardiff Central Station - October 26-28

Belfast Lanyon Place Station – October 29-31

On the launch day for each station fans will be invited to witness the reveal of the trolley and be encouraged to capture pictures in their best Wizarding World inspired outfits.

Stuart Kirkwood, group property director from Network Rail says: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross station is a fantastic attraction that boasts huge queues of Harry Potter fans daily.

"Edinburgh Waverley and Birmingham New Street are Network rail managed stations and it’s been great to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. We’re extremely pleased to add this touch of magic to these stations.”

The trolley tour will be a nod to fans for their love and support over the past two decades, helping them capture themselves re-enacting the iconic moment from the first film.

The official 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be celebrated on November 16, 2021.