TO celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releasing in UK cinemas, the iconic Platform 9 ¾ trolley will pop-up at train stations across the UK including Cardiff.

The trolley allows fans to recreate the moment when Harry first made it on to Platform 9 ¾, by running through a magical brick wall in London's King’s Cross station, before taking the 11 o'clock train to Hogwarts, which it did every year on September 1 .

The trolley, a symbol of the gateway between the Muggle and wizarding world, is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross Station, alongside the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, and is visited every year by over 2 million people, serving as a symbol of the Harry Potter legacy for the last two decades, but soon cities across the UK will be able to experience the magic too.

To mark the milestone anniversary a replica trolley will be touring four train stations across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in October. Muggles, witches and wizards alike will be able to get a photo of them appearing to run through the wall, to reach Platform 9 ¾, where the Hogwarts Express departs from.

The trolley will appear at the following stations:

● Edinburgh Waverley Station - 16 - 18th October

● Birmingham New Street Station - 23rd - 25th October

● Cardiff Central Station - 26th - 28th October

● Belfast Lanyon Place Station – 29th – 31st October

On the launch day for each station fans will be invited to witness the reveal of the trolley and be encouraged to capture pictures in their best Wizarding World inspired outfits.

Stuart Kirkwood, Group Property Director from Network Rail says: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross station is a fantastic attraction that boasts huge queues of Harry Potter fans daily. Edinburgh Waverley and Birmingham New Street are Network rail managed stations and it’s been great to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. We’re extremely pleased to add this touch of magic to these stations”

The trolley tour will thank the fan community for their love and support over the past two decades and help them capture their own version of this iconic moment from the first film .

The official 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be celebrated on November 16. The Harry Potter Magical Movie Mode is a wondrous new way to experience Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Available now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital.

Other activity taking place to mark the 20th anniversary includes a live digital event to mark Back to Hogwarts Day on 1st September. Fans can tune in to Wizarding World YouTube from 10.30am on September 1 to watch live or on-demand.