PARENTS and carers of school leavers only have hours to confirm whether their teenagers are remaining in some form of education.

If they decide to continue their full-time education or training, parents or carers will be eligible to continue receiving Child Benefit payments for their child.

If HMRC are not notified by August 31 Child Benefit payments may stop.

Earlier in the month HMRC issued a reminder to parents and carers of todays deadline, and with teenagers across the UK having received their GSCE or Scottish National Certificate results, many will be making changes for their future in the coming weeks.

HMRC's message to parents

The government website states: “Child Benefit is paid to eligible parents or carers who are responsible for a child under 16, or under 20 if they are in full-time non-advanced education or approved training.

Parents or carers receiving Child Benefit and who also have an income over £50,000 (or their partner does), may have to pay the High-Income Child Benefit Charge via an annual Self-Assessment tax return.”

To update Child Benefit records, visit the gov.uk website here, or parents or carers can return the 297b form sent to them by HMRC.

HMRC have also announced from 30 November 2021, they will stop making payments of Child Benefit, Guardians Allowance and tax credits, into Post Office card accounts.

They are reminding any Child Benefit and tax credits customers who use this account to receive their payments, that they will need to notify HMRC of their new bank, building society or credit union account details.

