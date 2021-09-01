NEW information boards have been installed at the Knap Roman Site.
The Vale of Glamorgan council recently installed new information boards on the viewing platform at the Knap Roman site in Barry.
Cabinet Member for leisure, arts and culture, Cllr Kathryn McCaffer said: "The previous signs had been in need of upgrading for some time and had mostly become unreadable.
"The Knap is a popular tourist destination and the monument a key piece of local history.
"Visitors and residents alike will now be able to learn more about the site and its rich history."
