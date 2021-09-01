A SHOP in Newport is calling on customers to donate supplies to help refugees from Afghanistan settling in Wales.

Signs have been placed in the windows and on the door of city centre retailer Moments, asking for help.

The Commercial Street store is looking for toiletries and children’s items primarily – but that’s not all.

According to the signs, they are also said to be accepting cash at this time, in order to purchase items themselves, too.

The handwritten signs say that the store is collecting the items and supplies “for the Afghanistan people resettling in Wales.”

As a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, thousands of people have fled the stricken nation, and Wales is one of many countries providing sanctuary.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that refugees will be settled in all five areas of Gwent - Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and Blaenau Gwent.

At this time, it is not yet known how many families in total will be settled in the region.

The councils are currently thought to be putting measures in place to accommodate the families, and a more complete picture is expected over the coming weeks.

In Newport for example, it was said that the first refugee family will arrive in Newport at the end of August, as part of the council’s long-term commitment to supporting refugees arriving via Home Office resettlement schemes.

In anticipation, a number of charities and local businesses are doing their bit to help.

What supplies are needed?





According to the sign in the windows of Moments, the retailer is asking for help in the following way: “Urgent appeal.

“For the Afghanistan people resettling in Wales.

“We are needing items of toiletries, all items must be new.”

“Or, you can donate cash so items can be purchased.”

According to the signs, the following items are needed:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Combs

Hair brushes

Soap

Shower gel

Shampoo

Sanitary ware

Babies’ toiletries

Nappies

Wet wipes

Children’s clothing

Any items can be brought in to the store, which is located at 164 Commercial Street in Newport city centre.