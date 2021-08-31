A MAN from Gloucestershire has been arrested after a crash which saw a van roll into a field approaching Chepstow.

Gwent Police were called to the incident on the A48 between the Parkwall roundabout and Hayesgate just after 7.10pm on Monday evening.

The van had left the road, and was on its roof in the field next to the road.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved, officers said. 

The man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.

He has since been released under investigation.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving one van on the A48 yesterday, August 30, shortly after 7.10pm.

"The collision took place just after the Parkwall roundabout.

"A 37-year-old man from Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and has been released under investigation."