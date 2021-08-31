A WOMAN from Milford Haven has been fined after a child failed to attend school.

The child’s absence occurred between April 12 and May 25.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on August 26, the 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was fined £200, made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

She will pay the outstanding debt at a rate of £50 starting in September.

