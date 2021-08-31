DISPLAYING an incorrect number plate has landed a Tycroes motorist with a fine.
Selina Roberts, of Brynhafod, Tycroes, was driving a Citroen Ds3 on the A48 at Nantycaws, Carmarthen, on April, 9 with a rear number plate that “did not conform with the appropriate regulations”.
Llanelli Magistrates heard that the letters and numbers on the plate were not correctly spaced.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty under the single justice procedure.
Taking the defendant's guilty plea into account, the bench fined the woman £40, ordered her to pay a surcharge of £34 and £90 costs.
