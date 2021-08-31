THE Welsh Ambulance Service is appealing to the public to use its services wisely as it recovers from a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

More than 4,200 calls were made to 999 over the three-day weekend, up three per cent from the same weekend last year.

More than 370 calls were immediately life-threatening 'Red' calls – but almost a fifth were non-urgent 'Green' calls.

Among them was someone who said they had lost a toenail, someone who had suffered a gash in their shin by kicking a bike, and another who claimed they were on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles before hanging up.

Lee Brooks, the Trust’s director of operations, said: "We rightly prioritise patients that are the sickest or most severely injured.

"A Red call is when someone is in imminent danger of death, like if they are in cardiac arrest or choking – we try and respond to these immediately life-threatening calls in eight minutes.

"An Amber call is serious but not immediately life-threatening, like chest pain or fractures – we’ll still send the nearest resource as fast as possible.

"A Green call is neither serious nor life-threatening, like earache or minor injuries – Green calls are often passed to NHS 111 Wales for a clinical telephone assessment.

"If you’re not in imminent danger of death, you could wait longer for our help in periods of high demand – potentially several hours – and you could also be directed to help without an ambulance being sent.

"If you’re unwell but it’s not a serious emergency, the best thing to do is take one of our online symptom checkers on the NHS 111 Wales website.

"You’ll answer a set of questions which will help you decide what to do next, be that to visit a pharmacy or GP, administer self-care at home, visit the Emergency Department or call 111 or 999."

Ahead of the start of a new school year, the Trust is also asking the public to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Welsh Government is asking families and learners to continue to follow guidance on isolating, testing and vaccination to minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in education settings: