A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS STRICKLAND, 19, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations for gathering in a private dwelling with more than 15 people at Buttermere Way on January 31.

BENJAMIN HUGHES, 23, of Ben Jonson Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £2,021 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for breaching coronavirus regulations for gathering with another person without reasonable excuse at Buttermere Way on January 31.

ROSS DAVID MEREDITH, 32, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at Bettws Lane on January 21.

He was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge.

JADE LONG, 29, of Maindiff Drive, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN FERDINAND WHALEY, 23, from Llangattock Vibon Avel, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen in Newport on August 3.

He was ordered to pay £690 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN BRIAN COOLING, 44, of Wayfield Crescent, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 97mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound on October 23, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

CLAIRE DEBORAH TURNER, 57, of Dan y Deri, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for seven days for driving without insurance on November 23, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY RICHARD BROWNE, 59, of Llanarth Street, Brynawel Wattsville, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 22, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £472 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY DAVID JOHN CHARLES, 35, of Kelvin Close, Newport, was banned from driving for seven days for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on November 22, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL JOHN FORD, 63, of Crescent Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the Southern Distributor Road on February 11.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY LLOYD MITCHELL, 28, of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £311 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted criminal damage by spitting in the holding cell of a Gwent Police van in Machen on August 4.

PAULA JANE YORK, 51, of High Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a rear window and tyre of Suzuki car in Nantyglo on August 4.

ROBERT KANDRAC, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DERI JAMES ROGERS, 34, of Henllys, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23a to Junction 24 westbound on January 31.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH IAN VINCENT, 45, of Laburnam Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN CORNEL AVRAM, 22, of Magor Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Caerphilly on February 6.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge