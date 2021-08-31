NEWPORT County AFC have signed their 15th player of a busy summer by bringing in Liverpool prospect Jake Cain on a season-long loan.

The midfielder, who turns 20 on Thursday, will spend the campaign at Rodney Parade in his first proper step into senior football.

Cain made his first-team debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury in February 2020 and has featured on the bench in eight Champions League fixtures.

However, the attacking midfielder has featured predominantly for the Reds’ under-23s and to Michael Flynn’s delight has been sent to Newport to experience League Two.

The manager said: "Jake is a player who’s been at Liverpool for a long time and I’m sure he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.

"He’s played plenty of academy football and also had some first-team exposure in some big Champions League games, but I’m sure this will be a great season for his development.

Jake Cain has sealed a season-long loan switch to @NewportCounty.



"I’ve got a good relationship with Liverpool’s assistant Pep Lijnders and I had plenty of discussions about Jake. He’s only had good things to say about him and what he feels Jake can bring to the club this season.

"I also want to thank David Woodfine and Liverpool for making this loan move happen."

Cain can play in central midfield, behind the striker or out wide and is ready to get going for County.

He said: "It’s the first loan of my career and it’s a new challenge for me, so I’m really excited to get going and show the fans what I can do.

"The club was unlucky after getting to the play-off final last season, so hopefully we can go one step further this time around."