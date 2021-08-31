THE Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru Group have delivered a letter to Mark Drakeford calling for a meeting with the Welsh Government.
The delegation of families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic have made the request following last week’s announcement that Scotland is to initiate a statutory public inquiry into the handling of the Covid.
It is intended to maintain pressure on the Welsh Government to follow suit.
A statement from the group read: "We have delivered this letter to the first minister today requesting the opportunity to meet with him face to face.
"Wales has suffered huge loss during the pandemic and we, as the bereaved families, want answers.
"We are keen to ensure that lessons are learned and believe the only way for this truly to happen is for Wales to have its own inquiry."
Solicitor Craig Court, partner at Harding Evans, the firm representing the group, said: "Delivering this letter to the first minister today is the next crucial step in the process for these families.
"We continue to seek greater transparency and accountability and we encourage the Welsh Government and their representatives to meet with the families so we can open up the dialogue further."
At present, there are no plans in place for a separate Welsh inquiry despite mounting pressure.
The first minister currently supports a single UK-wide inquiry.
