A FOOD charity is setting up its first project in Wales in Newport – and is on the hunt for volunteers.

FoodCycle is a charity set up in April 2020 that targets food poverty, food wastage and loneliness.

They will be running the project from Community House on Eton Road from September 17 and will be providing free meals made from surplus food every Friday from 6.30pm.

Designed as a response to the first UK Covid-19 lockdown, FoodCycle invites anybody to join them for three course meals every week.

Alex Hatherly, FoodCycle South West regional manager said: ”We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing the first-ever FoodCycle Project to Wales.

“We can’t wait for the Newport community to see the magic of a FoodCycle meal – from forming new connections to improving mental health.

“We’re open to anyone, no questions asked – and we’re asking local residents to help us by signing up as volunteers or simply spreading the word.”

Volunteers are needed to join the new project, with available roles including food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and project leading.

No minimum time commitment is needed for flexible volunteer roles.

Food donations of surplus fresh fruit and vegetables, tins, dried goods, dairy and bakery goods from local businesses and wholesalers will also be required.

FoodCycle say they aim to bring communities together and combat loneliness, as 75 per cent of people who have used their services in the past say that they have experience loneliness.

Some people there may be unable to afford food, some may be homeless, and some may just want to be sociable.

No questions are asked, anybody can go along and take part in a community meal.

The charity also offers a phone service, called Check-in and Chat, where volunteers call people that just want someone to talk to.

To volunteer for FoodCylce Newport, click on the link here.