THE page that capused a Twitter storm by suggesting Tenby 'used' to be called Dinbych-y-pysgod has since deleted the tweet.

The Cheshire-based publisher that is believed to run the Wales Coast Path UK account, shared a picture of the Pembrokeshire town's colourful harbour but a slight mistranslation of its name prompted a backlash on Twitter.

The page had tweeted: “Did you know? The colourful seaside town of Tenby in Pembrokeshire was originally called 'Dinbych y Pysgod' in Welsh. This translates to 'Little Town of Fish'!”

This led many to view the tweet as suggesting its Welsh name is no longer in use.

Among those who reacted on Twitter were comedian Tudur Owen, comedy writer Sian Harries and film critic Gary Slaymaker.

Owen was quite clear that he thought the tweet should be deleted, saying: "Stop willing our extinction and edit or delete this shite."

Harris wrote: “It's still called Dinbych y Pysgod as far as I'm concerned”, while Slaymaker tweeted: “It still is ffs.”

The account is not to be confused with the official @WalesCoastPath Twitter account, run by Natural Resources Wales.

The commercial account, which is managed by publisher Northern Eye Books, produces guide books to the Wales Coast Path as well as national parks in Wales and elsewhere in the UK.

The incident followed criticism of BBC Wales News which had referred to Llyn Tegid, in Bala, as 'Bala Lake'.