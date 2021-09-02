THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,500-plus members and we've been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
Today we meet Ellie Webb, of Llancayo near Usk.
She said: "I'm a 21-year-old amateur photographer and Additional Learning Needs Teaching Assistant.
"I have been taking photos for the majority of my life and started seriously when I was around 15, getting my passion from my mum.
"In 2020 I started my social media account 'EllieJWPhotography' on Instagram and have been posting my nature and animal photography since."
