NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn says that teenager Aneurin Livermore is knocking loudly at the door for a first team spot after midfield displays that have led to him being dubbed ‘Scholesy’.

The 18-year-old was man of the match in Tuesday’s 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Plymouth at Rodney Parade, that after he impressed in the Carabao Cup upset against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Livermore is yet to make his League Two debut after being an unused substitute at Mansfield last month but he is putting his senior teammates under serious pressure ahead of Saturday’s home game against Leyton Orient.

“Aneurin was the best player on the pitch – he was absolutely superb,” said manager Michael Flynn, who was back in the dugout after having coronavirus.

“He is knocking on the door because of the way that he is performing. If young players are doing it consistently then it gives me a problem, and a good one.

“I was very happy with the young lads, they all did well, but especially Aneurin.”

SCORER: Dom Telford is a fan of Aneurin Livermore (far left)

With his light hair, tenacity and range of passing, Livermore has made an impression on forward Dom Telford.

“I call him Scholesy because he is just phenomenal! Against Ipswich I was on the bench and it was a pleasure to watch him play,” said the scorer of County’s first goal against the Pilgrims, referring to former Manchester United and England legend Paul.

“If he gets his head down and keeps his feet on the ground, working hard, he can go to wherever he wants in the game.”

County triumphed against Plymouth thanks to Telford’s long-range stunner and a clinching goal by Timmy Abraham, another Argyle old boy.

The Exiles had a smattering of experience in goalkeeper Nick Townsend, captain and centre-back Matty Dolan, full-back Aaron Lewis, midfielder Robbie Willmott and forward Telford.

They also had a large academy contingent with Livermore joined by defenders Harrison Bright and Joe Woodiwiss and second-half substitutes Iestyn Evans, Zach Maher and Ryan Hillier.

County were without Lewys Twamley, Jack Karadogan and Sonny Lewis because of Wales age-grade call-ups but still gave a glimpse of the future.

WIN: Timmy Abraham is congratulated after his clinching goal

“They were excellent, they had a good attitude and there was a good attitude from the senior players as well,” said Flynn. “It was nice to score a couple of goals and keep a clean sheet.”

The manager gave debuts to midfielders Ollie Cooper and Jake Cain on the same day as they arrived on loan from Swansea and Liverpool respectively.

He said: “They got minutes under their belts, Jake hasn’t played for a while because he has been with the first team and Ollie is another one who looked very, very good.

“Ollie can play in a number positions and so can Jake, who is a very clever footballer who is highly thought of by Liverpool.

“It’s his first loan and he has a fantastic attitude and is keen to learn, I am looking forward to working with him.”

Flynn revealed that County missed out on a third loan signing of deadline day after the player opted to head elsewhere but is happy with a busy summer recruitment drive that saw 15 players arrive.

“We’ve got to be creative and a couple of the players that we have signed have come in through the development money because we can’t go out and buy the finished article,” he said, referring to Louis Hall and Jordan Greenidge. “We have a budget and have to stick to it.”