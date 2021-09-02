A BURGLAR who carried out a raid at a supermarket has been jailed.
Victoria Elizabeth Davies, 34, broke into the Morrisons store in Caerphilly last month.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence on August 8 was “pre-planned and a supervisor was present and challenged”.
Davies, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.
She was sent to prison for eight weeks.
The defendant must £213 in costs and a surcharge following her release from custody.
