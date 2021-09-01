MICHAEL Flynn returned to the Newport County AFC dugout on Tuesday night – but the manager has vowed to ‘ease his way back in’ after being wiped out by coronavirus.

The boss was at the helm for the Exiles’ 2-0 EFL Trophy win against Plymouth Argyle after missing the League Two clashes with Tranmere and Salford either side of the Carabao Cup hammering by Southampton.

Only the Bisley Stand was used for the midweek clash but Flynn is ready to experience his first proper Rodney Parade roar when Leyton Orient head to Newport on Wednesday.

However, the manager still isn’t firing on all cylinders after coming out of isolation on Sunday and is still going to lean heavily on his coaching team.

BACK: Newport County manager Michael Flynn

“I am alright but still can’t smell or taste anything,” he said. “I was rough for a few days and was sweating and aching.

“I am just glad that I had both jabs – I wouldn’t want to know what it’s like without them – and I have a very understanding and helpful wife who has been a lifesaver over the last 10 or 11 days.

“I am not feeling 100 per cent and I am low on energy. It takes a while [to recover] and I’ll ease my way back in and will go again on Saturday.”

Assistant coach Wayne Hatswell called the shots while Flynn was in isolation, helped by goalkeeping coach Jim Hollman and first team coach Jarred Harvey.

“It was really good of Wayne, Jared, Jim and all of the staff to step up when needed,” said the manager. “That’s why I’ve got them with me – I trust them fully.”

Flynn will be able to continue his recuperation while focusing on training and games after the end of the transfer window.

The boss returned to seal loan deals for Swansea's Ollie Cooper and Liverpool's Jake Cain, taking the summer arrivals list to a huge 15.