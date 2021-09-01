WILL Smith has revealed the actor who will replace him as ‘Will’ in the upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
The character catapulted Mr Smith, 52, to stardom have the show became a smash hit in the 1990s.
Now, on a video call with Hollywood newcomer Jabari Banks, the news was announced, much to the shock of the new Will.
Sharing the news to Mr Banks, Mr Smith said: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet you, to be on with you, and from the deepest parts of my heart I want to say congratulations to you.
“You have the role of Will on Bel-Air.”
A delighted Mr Banks replied: “I’m ready, I’m so ready.”
The actor revealed his father sent him an article about the audition and suggested he try out before his agent landed him a spot.
“This is a dream come true,” Mr Banks said.
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air starred Smith as a fictionalised version of himself, a streetwise teenager who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in their Bel Air mansion after getting into a fight in his hometown of Philadelphia.
It ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.
The reboot, from NBC streaming service Peacock, is based on Morgan Cooper’s 2019 viral spec trailer Bel-air.
Producers said it is set in the modern day and described it as a serialised one-hour “dramatic analogue” to the half-hour sitcom of the original.
