GOOD Morning Britain has come under fire from viewers over a Covid lockdowns discussion on Wednesday morning.

Susanna Reid returned to the studio in Wednesday’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show after her annual summer break.

She was joined by Ben Shephard to discuss the biggest news topics of the day including a return to school for pupils in England and Wales as students in Scotland have already returned.

Kevin Maguire, associate editor at the Daily Mirror and Andrew Pierce of the Daily Mail are regular guests on the show and joined the discussion over a possible return to lockdown as schools reopen.

Susanna Reid suggest need for another Covid lockdown

Ms Reid said: “Doesn’t it feel like restrictions may be on their way back in this autumn?

“I mean if you look at the situation with infections rising in Scotland after schools went back and out schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland going back…”

To which Mr Maguire replied: “And across the UK infection rates are 20 plus times higher than this time last year.

“As cold weather comes and people begin to shut windows and we’re huddled together more.”

“Well, we know what happened this time last year,” Ben Shepard added.

Although Andrew Pierce pointed out that there would be too much resistance to lockdown.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any lockdown,” he said.

“Nicola Sturgeon has said publicly, speculation that there could be a temporary lockdown is for the birds, it’s not going to happen.”

Ms Reid added: “It feels like there would be resistance now against lockdown but that doesn’t mean that restrictions wouldn’t be imposed, he might close for instance, pubs.”

Mr Shephard interrupted: “Boris Johnson wouldn’t be able to take the Tory party with him, he is determined now, we have to get this economy fixed now.”

'Does it feel like restrictions might be on their way back in?' - @susannareid100



There are fears as winter approaches COVID cases could increase so are more restrictions or a circuit breaker lockdown on the horizon?@toryboypierce says there would be 'huge' resistance to this. pic.twitter.com/pl0CrjNisx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 1, 2021

Good Morning Britain viewers react

The discussion drew criticism from GMB viewer suggesting the panel were right in predicting there would be resistance to another lockdown.

One viewer tweeted: “Good old gmb back after having a break trying to ram the lockdown down our throats again! Where’s dr doom?”

A second said: “Why would there be another lockdown. If that's the case the vaccine programme isn't as successful as it's been portrayed. The reason I had the jab was 1) to protect myself but also to get back to normal life asap. Do we have circuit lockdowns for the flu each year?”

“Lovely to see gmtv 'suggesting' easy restrictions that could be forced back onto us!? Anyone would think this is 'easy' news you haven't got to work at and are keen to extend this for as long as possible,” added a third.

A fourth said: “Disgraceful fear mongering again.”

