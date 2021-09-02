HERE is a round-up of public notices received by the Argus over the past week:

- Newport City Council has made a formal order closing Bassaleg Bridge at Forge Mews for urgent repairs.

An alternative access point for vehicles has been created on the opposite end of Forge Mews.

The alternative route for pedestrians is via bassaleg Footbridge (Park View to Forge Mews over the A467).

Emergency vehicle access is off the A467 northbound and via the temporary new access point.

The bridge will remain closed at all times while repairs are carried out.

While the work is being carried out, a 20mph speed limit will be in place lane one of the northbound carriageway of the A467 from the Bassaleg roundabout to a point approximately 100 metres past the junction with the Forge Mews temporary access road.

A 30mph speed limit is also in force on lane two of the northbound carriageway of the A467 from the Bassaleg roundabout to a point approximately 100 metres past the junction with the Forge Mews temporary access road.

The order came into force on August 30, and will remain in place for up to 17 months, or until the repairs are completed, whichever is sooner.

- Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925, anyone having a claim against or an interest in the estate of Keith Gerald Shepherd, late of 50 Stiels, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 4TS, who died on December 27, 2020, must send written details to the address below by November 2, 2021, after which date the estate will be distributed having regard only to claims and interests notified.

Damien Lines c/o Rubin Lewis O’Brien, Gwent House, Gwent Square, Cwmbran, NP44 1PL.

Ref: DL/SHE0101-002.

- Two Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence applications have been submitted in Gwent:

Celtic Recycling Limited of 29-31 Clearwater Meadows, Newport, NP19 4ST is applying to use its site as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and eight trailers.

David Faulkner, trading as D&M Groundworks And Utilities Ltd of Unit B5, St David’s Industrial Estate, Pengam, Blackwood, NP12 3SW, is applying for a licence to use its site as an operating centre for two goods vehicles.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) of either of the above applications, who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.