MORE than 150 of Wales' historic sites, landmarks and hidden gems will offer visitors free entry, events or guided tours this September, as 2021 marks the return of Open Doors.
The festival of Wales’ built heritage will this year encourage Vale of Glamorgan residents and visitors alike to explore some of the country’s lesser-known and smaller-scale sites, several of which are usually closed to the public.
In the Vale of Glamorgan, the 2021 programme will feature events at a range of historical venues, including Ewenny Priory, Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery and Chapel, The Court, 4 Mount Pleasant in Barry and Bethesda’r Fro Chapel in Llantwit Major, among others.
Dawn Bowden MS, deputy minister for arts and sport, and chief whip said: "On behalf of Cadw, I’m absolutely delighted to announce that Open Doors — Wales’s annual contribution to European Heritage Days — will return this September for the first time since 2019.
"Open Doors is all about encouraging people to explore the hidden gems of Welsh history, which is why this year’s programme of events presents such a unique series of access-all-areas tours at some of the country’s lesser-known heritage sites.
"On behalf of all partners involved, we hope that this fantastic, month long celebration of the monuments and buildings that help to shape Wales will encourage more people to explore the historical sites and hidden history on their doorstep.”
For the full list of Cadw and non-Cadw heritage sites taking part in Open Doors across Wales, please click here.
