THE number of coronavirus cases in the Vale of Glamorgan increased by 232 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show.
A total of 9,713 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid in the Vale of Glamorgan when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31, up from 9,481 on Friday.
The rate of infection in the Vale of Glamorgan now stands at 7,179 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Wales average of 8,779.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.
