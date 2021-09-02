TURNER House is showcasing 'Stand on All Fours', a new exhibition of painting, sculpture and textile work.
On Friday, September 3, a new exhibition featuring artwork by Elinor Stanley, Verity Coward, and Mark Corfield-Moore, will explore themes of Welsh myth, memory, and craftsmanship.
Paintings, by Elinor Stanley, depict the tale of Blodeuwedd from the Mabinogion who was made of flowers to be a bride for Lleu Llaw Gyffes. However, she falls in love with another and plots to murder Lleu. She is finally transformed into an owl as punishment.
The sculptural works, by Verity Coward, explore different material adaptations of Welsh stone carving and the tales of Cwn Annwn, the spectral hounds of the Otherworld that haunt the Welsh countryside.
Also on display are large tapestry works which explore Mark Corfield-Moore’s experience as part of the Thai/British Diaspora. His latest works revisit memories of childhood picnics at historic properties, which were stirred up by visits to The Turner House.
The Turner House is free to enter and no prebooking is required. Stand On All Fours is a new exhibition curated by Penarth Town Council and part-funded by the National lottery community fund. The exhibition closes on the September 19.
