FORMER Dragons captain Cory Hill's Wales career is on hold after it was confirmed he has signed for Yokohama Canon Eagles.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn from the squad for the summer internationals when it emerged he was set to leave Cardiff for Japan.

Now the move has been rubber-stamped with Hill, who only returned to the Arms Park last summer after seven campaigns with the Dragons, taking up a lucrative offer that will lead to him being unavailable for Wales.

The Welsh Rugby Union's selection policy, which led to the Dragons signing lock Will Rowlands, states that players with fewer than 60 caps must play in Wales.

Hill has made 32 international appearances and has opted to follow Hadleigh Parkes and Owen Williams to Japan.

"I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Yokohama Canon Eagles," he said.

"It has always been a dream to play in Japan and even more so after having a little taste of the Japanese culture during the World Cup in 2019.

"I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in with my new teammates and coaches and hopefully adding as much value as I can to this great club."

Hill, from Maesycoed, came through the ranks at Cardiff before being released in 2013 and moving to Moseley in the English Championship.

He swiftly returned to Wales with the Dragons and became a Rodney Parade favourite, racking up 110 appearances and making his Wales debut in 2016.

After scoring a key try against England on the way to a Grand Slam, Hill was selected for the World Cup in 2019 despite suffering from an ankle injury but failed to recover and was send home mid-tournament.

He helped Wales to a Six Nations title triumph last season, scoring against England, starting against Italy in Rome and coming off the bench in the agonising last-gasp loss in France.

Hill has moved to Japan and Jake Ball has returned to Australia, leaving Wayne Pivac with Lions duo Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard, Dragons pair Rowlands and Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Rhys Davies and Seb Davies as options in the second row.

Rowlands started all three Tests in the summer and earned praise from his boss, who expects to prosper from the lock no longer having to return to England during international camps.

"Sometimes guys pop their head up out of the group and Will Rowlands is certainly doing that now," said Pivac in July.

"He's got a senior role in this group and has done really, really well so far – albeit in training. I expect Will to take advantage of the situation. He's a big man and what we need going forward.

"We have Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard to come back. Those three guys already have a wealth of experience with their ages and what they've done in the game.

"Then we look at the guys in behind. We're having a look at Matthew Screech, there is Seb Davies, Ben Carter is coming through and there are some boys in the Under-20s who have a lot of size.

"I'm quietly confident within the next two years we'll definitely sort out the second rows that need to go to the World Cup."

Wales play four Tests in Cardiff this autumn, opening against the All Blacks on October 30 before taking on South Africa, Fiji and Australia.