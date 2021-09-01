UK DRIVERS will need to know about a number of new driving laws and rules coming into effect in September.

The new month will bring in three new changes which will impact how people fill up their cars and their driving licences.

The new rules will come into effect from today (Wednesday, September 1) as the autumn months begin.

Motorist heading out on the road will need to be aware of a number of changes coming this month.

Here is everything you need to know:

E10 petrol to be introduced in September

As of September 1, E10 fuel will replace E5 as the standard petrol sold in the UK. (PA)

The Government’s pledge to reduce CO2 emissions has prompted the move, with E10 fuel using a higher proportion of bio-ethanol in unleaded fuel – up from five per cent currently to 10 per cent.

Though some older vehicles could be damaged by the use of E10 fuel, the vast majority of motorists won’t need to switch to super unleaded fuel – which remains at five per cent bio-ethanol – in order to keep their cars going.

AA technical specialist, Greg Carter says: “Over 98 per cent of petrol cars in the UK can run perfectly well on E10, but some older models, classic cars and motorcycles shouldn’t use it.

“The extra bio-ethanol content can be more corrosive to older fuel system components, so drivers of older cars and motorcycles should check the Government website before heading to the pump.”

The switch is said to save around 750,000 tonnes of CO2, with all petrol cars built after 2011 compatible with the fuel. Most petrol-powered cars from after 2001 will also accept the new fuel.

Driving licences renewed DVLA

The DVLA extended driving licenses which expired between February 1 and December 31 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PA)

Any licences due to expire were extended until September 2021.

This means Driving licences are set to expire this month and drivers who fail to renew their licence could be hit with a £1,000 fine so are urged t update their licence as soon as possible.

It comes as the DVLA issued a warning to customers who will need to renew their driving licence this year.

The DVLA apologised to drivers for disruption to services which the government agency has put down to industrial action amid Covid safety fears.

The agency told drivers that applications sent by post are taking six to ten weeks to process.

Drivers are told to expect a long wait for their new driving licence.

“With 49 million drivers and 40 million vehicles on the road, millions of people transact with us each month,” the DVLA said.

“We issue around 12 million driving licences and 18 million vehicle log books annually and usually answer around 1 million phone calls each month."

Drivers who have not yet got their licence but receive confirmation that their application is being processed can continue to drive, the DVLA said.

Number plates

The new ‘71’ car number plates will launch on brand new vehicles from September.

As of this month, a new design to make cumber plates more durable will be introduced.

The new BS AU 145e plates replace the old BS AU 145d standard which had been used since 2001.

Under new rules, number plates will only be allowed to display solid black lettering which will make it easier to be recognised on cameras.

New number plates will also feature supplier’s business address and postcode.