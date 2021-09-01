A GAS cylinder exploded in Torfaen this morning.

Residents in the Pontypool area heard the explosion in the form of a loud bang just after 10am (Wednesday, September 1).

Gwent Police attended the scene at a recycling plant at Pontyfelin Industrial Estate, New Inn along with other emergency services to ensure safety.

MORE NEWS:

Nobody was injured according to Gwent Police's Torfaen officers on Twitter.

 

 