A GAS cylinder exploded in Torfaen this morning.
Residents in the Pontypool area heard the explosion in the form of a loud bang just after 10am (Wednesday, September 1).
Gwent Police attended the scene at a recycling plant at Pontyfelin Industrial Estate, New Inn along with other emergency services to ensure safety.
Nobody was injured according to Gwent Police's Torfaen officers on Twitter.
🔊 Did you hear a loud bang in #Torfaen this morning?— Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) September 1, 2021
At approx. 10am a gas cylinder exploded at a recycling plant at Pontyfelin Industrial Estate in New Inn #Pontypool - fortunately nobody was injured.
Emergency services are at the scene to ensure safety.
