AN INMATE threw a kettle of boiling water at his prison cellmate after becoming “frustrated” at not being able to see his family.

David Owen, 25, from Newport, left Steven Hole “scarred for life” while the pair were serving their sentences at Bridgend’s Parc Prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said: “The defendant threw a kettle of hot water at the victim in the cell they shared at HMP Parc Prison at around 11pm on July 12, 2020.

“He had become increasingly agitated and frustrated that day at not been able to speak with his family and his solicitor.

MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Drug dealers, burglar and dangerous driver jailed

“The defendant had picked up an empty cup and thrown it at the wall before he swiped a kettle towards the victim causing hot water to spill over him.”

Mr Hole suffered “appalling” injuries to the top of his legs and his buttocks, and needed specialist treatment at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital burns unit.

Mr Jones added: “The defendant told the victim not to tell anyone he had caused the injuries.

“It was only when he was released from Parc Prison on July 17, 2020 that Mr Hole felt safe to come forward to say he had been assaulted by Mr Owen.

READ MORE: Ex-Royal Navy sailor jailed for brutal golf club attack

“In a victim personal statement, he says he feels very badly hurt and injured and didn’t do anything to deserve it.

“He says he has been scarred for life, both mentally and physically. It was unexpected and unjustified.”

Mr Jones told Cardiff Crown Court: “This assault involved boiling or very hot water and it resulted in causing grave injuries.

“Your honour has seen the pictures. It has caused physical harm which is ongoing.”

Mr Hole said he is no longer able to enjoy swimming and feels pain when taking a shower.

Owen, of Windermere Square, St Julians, Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He had 34 previous convictions for 58 offences and was serving an eight-month prison sentence for possession of a knife when the attack happened.

Claire Pickthall, representing the defendant, said: “It wasn’t a deliberate act.

“There was no malicious intent. It was a spur of the moment act.”

During his pre-sentence report, Owen had told a probation officer: “I swear to God it was an accident.”

Miss Pickthall added how her formerly homeless client now had his own flat and was working to cut down on his drinking.

She said: “His alcohol intake is a huge, huge problem.”

Judge Christopher Vosper QC deferred Owen’s sentence for four months to “see if he can sort himself out” in the community.